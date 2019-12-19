RETAIL Week In Review

Capri Holdings Ltd, a London-headquartered global fashion luxury group, announced that it will acquire Italian shoe manufacturer Alberto Gozzi S.r.L. The announcement did not mention the terms of the agreement. The Gozzi factory has produced high-end shoes and will develop footwear for Capri’s brands including Jimmy Choo, Versace and Michael Kors. On Sept. 28, it released details for its second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Capri’s total revenue was $1.44 billion, which was an increase of 15.1 percent over the same quarter the previous year.

Helly Hansen, a Norwegian outerwear company, signed on to be the official apparel partner for Seaborn, a Seattle-based cruise operator. It’s an auspicious partnership Seaborn ventures where it gets particularly cold—the planet’s polar regions. According to a Dec. 16 announcement, Seaborn will provide complimentary Helly Hansen jackets and backpacks on polar trips. The two companies collaborated on PolarShield parkas, which feature a Helly Tech outershell coupled with a removable insulator puff jacket inside.

Anne Klein goes to Mexico. Brand-management company WHP Global announced Dec. 17 that it signed a long-term master license in Mexico with lifestyle group IBV Licensing to market and distribute the Anne Klein brand. IBV expects to launch its Anne Klein line of women’s apparel, sportswear, and home and accessories in Mexico beginning in late fall 2020. Anne Klein boutiques are expected to open in Mexico by fall 2021. WHP acquired the Anne Klein brand in July 2019. It is focused on building the fashion brand’s global reach through international expansion, offering new key product categories and developing social media.

eBay announced a deal for sneakerheads. The San Jose, Calif.–headquartered e-marketplace said that it would not charge fees for North American customers for sneakers sold at $100 or more. The deal is a confirmation that eBay is the king of the lucrative sneaker-resale market, according to a statement from Jeff Chan, eBay’s head of men’s footwear and apparel. “For our community of diehard sneakerheads, eliminating selling fees allows them to turn their kicks into more cash to fund future purchases and results in a more robust sneaker inventory for shoppers everywhere,” he said.

Kontoor Brands, the Greensboro, N.C., apparel company that manages labels including Wrangler and Lee, announced its zero-waste designation for all of its owned and operated North American distribution centers. The achievement means that at least 95 percent of waste from these centers will be composted, recycled or reused rather than being sent to a landfill. “Waste reduction and the responsible use of natural resources are key components to Kontoor’s sustainability efforts,” said Randy Fortenberry, vice president of supply chain at Kontoor Brands. “Reaching and maintaining a zero-waste designation at our North American distribution centers is an important milestone in our commitment to having a positive impact on the communities and environments in which we operate.”