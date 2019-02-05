Sourcing at MAGIC Kicks Off in South Hall of Convention Center

Las Vegas was cold and windy as the big apparel and footwear trade shows opened on Tuesday in the desert city.

But Sourcing at MAGIC got off to a day-early start on Feb. 4 before the rest of the big UBM Informa shows opened on Feb. 5. For the Sourcing show, there was a sense of deja vu. For several years, Sourcing at MAGIC was held in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center after being in the South Hall for many years. But this year, it traded places with FN Platform, the shoe show, which used to be held in the South Hall. FN Platform was held in the North Hall.

Several countries at the show had pavilions, such as Portugal, which was front and center when you walked in. There were 16 booths there.

Egypt also had its own section with about 18 booths, and India brought 70 apparel companies and 30 footwear companies.

Retailers from around the world were there, including a few from Iceland. The colder weather must have made them feel right at home.