MOVIE COSTUME EXHIBIT FIDM Unveils Some 100 Movie Costumes at its Annual Costume Design Exhibition

More than 800 people attended the Feb. 2 preview opening of the annual “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” exhibition, which features more than 100 movie costumes from some 25 films released in 2018.

This is the 27th year that the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising has organized the extensive exhibition, housed at the school’s downtown Los Angeles campus.

All five movies whose costumes have been nominated for Academy Awards are included in the exhibit. Those films are: “Black Panther,” “The Favourite,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

On hand for the preview were two of the Oscar-nominated costume designers: Mary Zophres, who created the costumes for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and Ruth Carter, who designed the costumes for “Black Panther.” In addition, Mary Vogt, who designed the costumes for “Crazy Rich Asians,” was at the Saturday-night opening, which gave attendees a preview of the exhibit before it opened to the public on Feb. 5. All the costumes will be on display at the school’s museum gallery through April 12.

This is the only major exhibit of its kind that pays homage each year to the creativity of costume designers, who often have only weeks and a limited budget to put scores of looks together for some huge films.

The exhibit is put together every year by FIDM Museum Director Barbara Bundy, who takes about a year to organize the display. As soon as one is done, she is on to the next year, hoping that what is in the exhibit will be up for an Academy Award nomination.

Other films whose costumes are included in this year’s exhibit are “Aquaman,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “A Star is Born” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The museum gallery, located at 919 S. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Entrance to the gallery is free to the public.