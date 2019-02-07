RODARTE COLLECTION Rodarte Debuts Fall 2019 Collection in Southern California

Kate and Laura Mulleavy are home-grown designers who grew up in Pasadena, Calif. But their careers and their fashion shows for their Rodarte label have taken them mostly to New York, where their creations are seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

But this year the sisters decided to take the show on the road and showcased their Fall 2019 collection on Feb. 5 at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Calif.

The fashion world was abuzz with the fact that the sisters were returning to their roots and acknowledging that Los Angeles is a major fashion center.

The Mulleavy sisters started their label in 2005 after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, without any formal fashion training. They have been touted by Vogue magazine, and in 2009 they won the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Their Fall collection had a fairy-tale look that drew inspiration from the golden age of movie musicals between the 1930s and 1950s.