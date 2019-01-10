STYLE IN TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Fashionably Floral
From high-style fashion to everyday wear, floral fabrics are a favorite of fashion designers. Historically, cotton textiles were the mainstay of floral prints, but today florals can be found on silk, denim, damask, chintz and more.
In the Pink
Once the reserve of femininity and girls, the popularity of pink fabrics these days can be found in every aspect of fashion design, including men’s. The color invokes passion and cheerfulness.
Ebon Hued
Originally made popular by 14th-century European royalty, clergy and government officials, black fabrics became widely used in 20th-century high fashion. The dramatic use of black, contrasting with white and colors, creates bold statements in modern fashion design.
Check It Out
A classic fabric staple, checked textiles are used in everything from uniforms and day-to-day wear to high-fashion designs. With origins in 17th-century Europe, its modern uses are limitless.
Impressions
Cultures across the world have been printing on textiles for centuries. The development of computerized digital printing has eased the process and allowed for more-personalized products. Fashion designers utilize printed textiles in all aspects of fashion.
Animal Style
Sensitivity to the use of real fur has led to the popularity of faux furs and skins in fashion. Textile manufacturers have created natural looks as well as adding bright colors, bringing faux furs to all aspects of fashion. Animal images are popular too.
Classically Striped
Stripes are one of the most classic textile patterns around. Whether bold, wide or skinny, stripes are available in an extensive variety of fabrics.
Directory
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Bennett Silks,(323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.Jminternationalgroup.com
EzGI Tekstil, (323) 376-0625, www.Jminternationalgroup.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Greene Textile, (323) 890-1110, www.greenetextile.com
GTC—Gyeonggi Textile Center of LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com
Hyosung Creora, (908) 510-5035, www.creora.com
Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com
RC International Fabrics Inc., (213) 744-0777, www.rcfab.net
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com