STYLE IN TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Fashionably Floral From high-style fashion to everyday wear, floral fabrics are a favorite of fashion designers. Historically, cotton textiles were the mainstay of floral prints, but today florals can be found on silk, denim, damask, chintz and more.

Photo Gallery In the Pink Once the reserve of femininity and girls, the popularity of pink fabrics these days can be found in every aspect of fashion design, including men’s. The color invokes passion and cheerfulness.

Photo Gallery Ebon Hued Originally made popular by 14th-century European royalty, clergy and government officials, black fabrics became widely used in 20th-century high fashion. The dramatic use of black, contrasting with white and colors, creates bold statements in modern fashion design.

Photo Gallery Check It Out A classic fabric staple, checked textiles are used in everything from uniforms and day-to-day wear to high-fashion designs. With origins in 17th-century Europe, its modern uses are limitless.

Photo Gallery Impressions Cultures across the world have been printing on textiles for centuries. The development of computerized digital printing has eased the process and allowed for more-personalized products. Fashion designers utilize printed textiles in all aspects of fashion.

Photo Gallery Animal Style Sensitivity to the use of real fur has led to the popularity of faux furs and skins in fashion. Textile manufacturers have created natural looks as well as adding bright colors, bringing faux furs to all aspects of fashion. Animal images are popular too.

Photo Gallery Classically Striped Stripes are one of the most classic textile patterns around. Whether bold, wide or skinny, stripes are available in an extensive variety of fabrics.

Directory

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Bennett Silks,(323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.Jminternationalgroup.com

EzGI Tekstil, (323) 376-0625, www.Jminternationalgroup.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Greene Textile, (323) 890-1110, www.greenetextile.com

GTC—Gyeonggi Textile Center of LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com

Hyosung Creora, (908) 510-5035, www.creora.com

Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com

RC International Fabrics Inc., (213) 744-0777, www.rcfab.net

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com