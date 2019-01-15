TRADE SHOWS Hong Kong Fashion Week Celebrates Chinese New Year

Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter kicked off on Monday, Jan. 14, for its four-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. But in a few weeks, Chinese New Year will be in full swing, starting Feb. 5.

Decorations for the holiday were seen everywhere - in the convention center, in the high-rise office buildings around the convention center and at shopping centers.

Time Square at Causeway Bay, a high-end shopping spot, was particularly alive with three-dimensional images of ancient auspicious animals hanging on a yellow background. Inside the multi-tiered shopping center hung an ornate lantern that dangled from the center of the atrium.

Even Bottega Veneta was getting into the act with a display of shoes perched atop little pink pigs because this is the Year of the Pig.