SOURCING & FABRIC Sourcing & Fabric

Photo Gallery Melange A varied mixture of fabrics allows designers to choose from a number of textures and colors, including prints and solids, cotton and polyester.

Photo Gallery Sunsetty As the sun sets in the western sky, its reflection through the clouds provides beautiful pale tints of orange and red. These same colors provide a warmth to textiles.

Photo Gallery Blues News The oldest-known fabric dyed blue dates to 6,000 years ago and was discovered in Peru a decade ago. Once a rare and expensive textile color, today blue is commonly used in everything from workwear to high fashion.

Photo Gallery Viridescent From the Latin “viridis,” viridescent is a greenish hue. Years ago, to create green fabric, fabric developers used yellow dye from saffron and then soaked the textile in blue dye from the roots of the woad plant. Green-colored textiles have become popular in everything from home décor to the runway.

Photo Gallery Lovely & Lacy The embellishment of fashion designs with lace has long been common in bridal wear. Today, it’s not unusual to see lace with denim. The use of opposing elements creates visual interest, excitement and drama.

Photo Gallery Unleash the Beast Patterns of the world’s big cats are constants in the fashion world. Animal prints are used in everything from high fashion to loungewear.

Photo Gallery Fleur du Jour Ever-popular floral fabrics are used for men’s and women’s fashion as well as interior-design textiles for the home. “Wearing” nature evokes happy feelings and is pleasing to the eye.

DIRECTORY

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Bella Tela, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Bennett Silks, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.Jminternationalgroup.com

Ezgi Tekstil, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

GTC—Gyeonggi Textile Center of LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com

Hyosung Creora, (908) 510-5035, www.creora.com

Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tricots Liesse, (514) 485-9900, www.tricots-liesse.com