SOURCING & FABRIC
Sourcing & Fabric
Photo Gallery
Melange
A varied mixture of fabrics allows designers to choose from a number of textures and colors, including prints and solids, cotton and polyester.
Photo Gallery
Sunsetty
As the sun sets in the western sky, its reflection through the clouds provides beautiful pale tints of orange and red. These same colors provide a warmth to textiles.
Photo Gallery
Blues News
The oldest-known fabric dyed blue dates to 6,000 years ago and was discovered in Peru a decade ago. Once a rare and expensive textile color, today blue is commonly used in everything from workwear to high fashion.
Photo Gallery
Viridescent
From the Latin “viridis,” viridescent is a greenish hue. Years ago, to create green fabric, fabric developers used yellow dye from saffron and then soaked the textile in blue dye from the roots of the woad plant. Green-colored textiles have become popular in everything from home décor to the runway.
Photo Gallery
Lovely & Lacy
The embellishment of fashion designs with lace has long been common in bridal wear. Today, it’s not unusual to see lace with denim. The use of opposing elements creates visual interest, excitement and drama.
Photo Gallery
Unleash the Beast
Patterns of the world’s big cats are constants in the fashion world. Animal prints are used in everything from high fashion to loungewear.
Photo Gallery
Fleur du Jour
Ever-popular floral fabrics are used for men’s and women’s fashion as well as interior-design textiles for the home. “Wearing” nature evokes happy feelings and is pleasing to the eye.
DIRECTORY
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Bella Tela, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Bennett Silks, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.Jminternationalgroup.com
Ezgi Tekstil, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
GTC—Gyeonggi Textile Center of LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com
Hyosung Creora, (908) 510-5035, www.creora.com
Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Tricots Liesse, (514) 485-9900, www.tricots-liesse.com