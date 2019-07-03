Swimwear Textiles

Over the years, swim textiles have evolved into synthetic beauties. In solids, stripes and prints, synthetic swim textiles withstand often harsh pool-water chemicals, maintaining their color and shape.

Cover Me, Please

Swimwear cover-ups today allow you to go from outdoors to in and on the town. Whether it’s a sarong, dress or pants, a cover-up can turn swimwear into a completely different fashion statement. Textile designers use silk, polyester and cotton—often with embellishments—which give you a number of choices.