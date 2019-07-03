TEXTILE TRENDS
Textile Trends
Floral Blooms
Floral textiles have a long history in fashion design. From bold statements to muted prints, they give fashionistas a chance to express their personality. One thing is for sure—floral prints are almost always in style.
Walk on the Wild Side
Long a favorite of designers, novelty prints also are popular with quilters and home sewers. Paired with solid fabrics, they are a staple of fashion design.
Blues News
Greeks, Romans, Egyptians and early modern Europeans have all used the color blue. Probably the most popular color in history, it maintains its strength in today’s fashion world. Whether it’s denim, silk, cotton or synthetic fabrics, it rules in apparel and home fashions.
The New Neutrals
Known as the “quiet authority,” nude and beige textiles provide a background for bold print statements. The popular trend is suitable for everyday as well as on the runway.
Standard Bearers
Striped and plaid fabrics have long been “go-to” textiles for designers. Finding a place in home décor, apparel and quilting, stripes and plaid prints are as popular as ever.
DIRECTORY
Acutex
(310) 982-2077
Cinergy Textiles, Inc.
(213) 748-4400
City Textile Inc.
(213) 744-0476
D.P. Textile
(213) 891-1565
Eclat
(626) 961-9889
Fabric Selection Inc.
(213) 747-6297
FCN Textiles
(323) 376-9615
Global Denim
+52-5553584909
Greene Textile
(323) 890-1110
GTC-LA
(213) 747-1435
Hyosung Creora
(908) 510-5035
Les Dentelles Méry
(323) 376-9615
Philips-Boyne
(631) 755-1230
Pontex Spa
+39.059356252
R.C. International Fabrics Inc.
(213) 744-0777
Robert Kaufman Fabrics
(800) 877-2066
Solstiss
(213) 688-9797
Spirit Lace Enterprise
(213) 689-1999
Studio 93
(213) 322-4583
Texollini
(310) 537-3400
Tiss et Teint
(323) 376-9615
D.Zinman Textiles
(514) 276-2597