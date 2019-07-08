RETAIL Hammitt Opens First-Ever Retail Store in South Coast Plaza

Hammitt, a line of handbags and accessories based in Hermosa Beach, Calif., has been around for more than 10 years but it never had its owns store.

That just changed. The line of contemporary bags known for their rivet details and functionality, opened a store in the Crystal Court section of South Coast Plaza, across the way from a Sur La Table store and near a Vans outpost.

The brand has been selling to more than 800 stores across the country but wanted its own venue to deal directly with clients. "We couldn't be more excited to open our doors at South Coast Plaza and spend some quality face time with our Hammitt customers," said Tony Drockton, who founded the company in 2008. "We see this as an incredible opportunity to show the world what Hammitt is really all about."

Hammitt was started when a small group of beach dwellers decided to create a handbag that was functional and lasted a long time. The store will be offering the label's core line of classic clutches and crossbodies as well as a selection of limited-edition designs and in-store exclusives.

