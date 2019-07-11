ITALIAN SPRING A Touch of Italy in Monique Lhuillier Collection

Los Angeles designer Monique Lhuillier looked to the regal touches of Italian nobility for her Spring 2020 collection, which is infused with jewel tones, metallic brocade fabric, decadent beading, artisanal pleating and flowing gowns.

To make a statement, there are dramatic silhouettes with billows of fabric and infinite trains that give an elegant vibe to eveningwear that evokes a palatial scene. Fresh, printed floral dresses sit next to structured and architecturally designed faille gowns.

Jumpsuits are a staple of the collection, which harkens back to the 1970s for pleated crêpe jumpsuits, a white draped suiting with a long top that ties at the side and is paired with palazzo pants, as well as a printed jacquard suit.

The jewel-tone palette includes aquamarine, zircon, amber and burnt sienna to create a patch of femininity. Printed floral dresses take a stand.