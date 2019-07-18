RUNWAY Nu Wave Unveils a New Approach to Miami Swim Week Runway Shows

Debuting July 11 and closing July 14, Nu Wave Swim served as SwimShow’s runway-event foray at Miami Swim Week. The multi-day, experiential platform, which was held at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens, featured activations by notable brands including Red Carter, Bleu|Rod Beattie, Vitamin A and Tori Praver. The weekend capped off with a collective runway show by emerging brands Revival, making its Miami Swim Week runway debut, and Charmosa.

In a pristine white tent that featured transparent walls that revealed the gardens’ lush, verdant backdrop, some swimwear labels featured barely-there suits with high-cut bottoms and eyelet, cutout, and cross-stitching details that remain trending across bikini, high-waist and one-piece styles.

Other brands incorporated a fairy-goddess aesthetic, with whimsical flower crowns, slit leather skirts and braided ankle jewelry. Additional details on the runway included hand-dyed tie-dye patterns, single-color suits and textured elements such as braiding.