Black & White Ball Honors Two Outstanding Individuals at Fund-Raising

Some 450 guests gathered June 1 at the recently opened InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel for a fund-raising event benefiting the respiratory hospital National Jewish Health in Denver.

This year, the Los Angeles Professional Services Black & White Ball event raised more than $500,000 for the hospital, which conducts groundbreaking research to cure respiratory, cardiac, immune and related diseases.

Honorees at the event were Sydnee Breuer, executive vice president at Rosenthal & Rosenthal, a finance company that works with the apparel industry, and Nicholas Rozansky, an attorney with Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP.

Dinner co-chairs were Gail Bernstein, PNC Business Credit; Robert Ezra, Freeman Freeman & Smiley; Ron Friedman, Marcum LLP; Robert Lewin, a former honoree most recently with CIT Commercial Services; Mark Levinson, Thompson Coburn LLP; and Debbie Steinberg, a former honoree when she was working at CIT Commercial Services.