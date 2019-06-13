ATHLEISURE Fabletics Has a New Dance Partner

"Shall we dance?" asked Fabletics, and Maddie Ziegler said yes.

The Los Angeles activewear lifestyle brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson unveiled a new collab with the 16-year-old Ziegler, who is probably best known for her years on the Lifetime reality show "Dance Moms."

Fabletics, which launched in 2013, created the Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics capsule collection, inspired by bright colors, cool styles and flattering fits.



Ziegler's passion for art and painting inspired rainbow details and a signature butterfly print on various pieces. The collection is made up for seven outfits and includes an assortment of sports bras, tps, shorts and leggings, with prices starting at $24.95.

It was unveiled June 7 and can be found at Fabletics 27 retail locations across the country and on www.fabletics.com.

