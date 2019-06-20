ASIAN BOHO Fashion Students at Santa Monica College Present LA Mode 2019

Fashion students from Santa Monica College showed an eclectic mix of casual, cocktail, club and creative styles that featured 17 collections seen at the annual student fashion show held June 13 in Barnum Hall at Santa Monica High School.

This year’s theme was sustainability and technology, highlighted by a collaboration with Los Angeles label Lucky Brand, which donated damaged samples, scraps and trims for the students, who were challenged to convert trash into treasure.

Francis John Tejas, Sarah Moratto, Rebekah Touma, Arezoo Aref and Tsuyoshi Ichikawa stepped up to the challenge.

Several awards were handed out. Best of Show was given to Slivana Omar; Creative Achievement went to B. Palomarez; Marketable Achievement was awarded to Tanner Smith; Sustainability Achievement went to Sarah Morratto; Technical Achievement was given to Najma Rashidi and Rebekah Touma; Technology Award Tukatech was awarded to Rebekah Touma; and Technology Awards AIMS360 were received by Slivana Omar, B. Palomarez, Tanner Smith, Sarah Moratto, Najma Rashidi and Rebekah Touma.

Santa Monica College photography students were responsible for shooting the show as well as the look-book photos for the student designers, who are part of the two-year fashion studies program at SMC.