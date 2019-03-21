TRINA TURK COLLECTION Trina Turk Visits the Vine for Her Fall 2019 Collection

For Fall, Los Angeles designer Trina Turk looked to California’s wine country for inspiration and a guide to the hues that dominate her 2019 collection.

For her print- and plaid-heavy ensemble of dresses, pantsuits and various pants, she used hues reminiscent of a Spanish Rioja, a California Merlot and a French Sancerre.

Turk believes polished separates are key this Fall with suits back on the rack for women who want a sleek look for daytime and even evening. Menswear tailored blazers populate the collection with a coordinating toothpick or kick-flare trouser or a midi skirt for a more feminine flair.

The designer’s favorite fabric this season is what she calls “smart denim” in a dark indigo for a perfectly tailored fit, which can be seen in her ’70s-inspired blazer with a super-long, flared trouser.

Sheath dresses always popular with the designer are back in her collection as is a faux-fur leopard jacket. New to the collection is a moto jacket to put the finishing touch on any piece as well as a trench coat with contrast grosgrain, four-row topstitching in viscose twill.