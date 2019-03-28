LOS ANGELES FASHION WEEK A Look at Fall Fashions on the Runway

Fashion was front and center in Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fashion Week as buyers and fashionistas bopped between two different venues to get a glimpse of designers’ interpretations of a range of fashions.

L.A. Fashion Week, held March 22–24 at the Petersen Automotive Museum, was filled with eveningwear, sportswear, streetwear and creative looks. It kicked off with the Walter Collection by Walter Mendez.

Art Hearts Fashion held four days of fashion shows March 21–24 at The Majestic Downtown, an elegant 1924 hotel where styles covered everything from swimwear, womenswear and childrenswear to men’s sophisticated looks and streetwear.

Here are some looks from the California designers who were on the runways.