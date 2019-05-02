DESERT DREAMING Halston Goes to the Desert for Pre-Fall 2019

The Halston label has been a fixture in Los Angeles ever since the brand moved from New York to downtown L.A. seven years ago.

The man behind the move was Ben Malka, who took over as the chairman and chief executive of the label and decided that Los Angeles was the place to be. He should know. For 16 years he was president of the BCBGMaxAz­ria Group here. He always believed that Los Angeles is a global city with world recognition when it comes to fashion innovation.

The label continues along the path of sophisticated and sleek looks for the contemporary woman. For the brand’s pre-Fall 2019 collection, Chief Creative Officer Marie Mazelis said she wanted everything to feel peaceful and warm, “like the desert, the feeling of sun against the skin, a warm breeze,” she said.

Most of the photos of the styles were shot in a stunning desert that looked like an oasis in a foreign land. Mazelis said she incorporated a soft, muted palette of neutrals and vegetables dyes with an occasional pop of neon to keep it fun and playful.

When it comes to the fabric, she said, “think gauzy stripes, weightless volume and airy pleating.”

Xcel Brands recently acquired all the Halston and Halston Heritage trademarks, and Groupe JS International has the licenses to produce and distribute sportswear and dresses under the Halston label and dresses under the Halston Heritage label.