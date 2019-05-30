TRADE SHOWS Miami Swim Week to Get a New Trade Show for Resort Collections

Informa Markets, the people behind some of the biggest trade shows in the world, including MAGIC, is organizing a new event for Miami Swim Week this July.

Coterie, a women’s merchandise trade show that is a part of Informa Markets, is introducing DestinationMiami. It is an immersive, multilevel, showroom-style experience for contemporary and designer brands to showcase their resort and travel collections at the Faena Bazaar, the new design destination recently opened in the former Atlantic Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.

DestinationMiami, running July 13–16, will feature 70 hand-selected brands defining the global-travel lifestyle. Labels that will be showing at the inaugural show include Adriana Degreas, Anemone Swim, Sara Cristina, Stellar, Suki Cohen, March 11 and Mercedes Salazar.

“We want to bring a new experience to Miami and really create a home for retailers to discover the newest designers in resortwear, swimwear and accessories who cater to the warm-weather, travel-lifestyle category while allowing our showroom concept to give the brand an open space to tell their stories,” said Hillary Joseph, the show’s senior event director, who several years ago helped launch the swimwear trade event called Cabana. She was the show’s brand manager until hired by Informa Markets in March.

Retailers attending the DestinationMiami show will be personally guided through each collection and talk to designers and label representatives.

“It’s important for us that this event adds to the larger Miami Swim Week, bringing in a fresh product assortment the buyers are asking for,” said Danielle Licata, president of Coterie and East Coast Womenswear. “DestinationMiami is the first of a series of focused showroom atmospheres that will be an extension of the current Coterie portfolio.”

DestinationMiami will be held at the same time as Miami Swim Week, which takes place July 11–16. Events during the week include swimwear fashion shows and other swim-industry trade shows.