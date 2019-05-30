FASHION Otis College of Art and Design Looking for a New President

With the departure of Bruce Ferguson, the president of Otis College of Art and Design for four years, the educational institution is looking for a new, permanent president.

After Ferguson left in mid-March, Randall Lavender, former provost of the college, was named the interim president and will serve in that position until the board of trustees selects a new president.

The trustees, in making their announcement, said the college was looking toward the future and felt it was an appropriate time to make a leadership change.

“Bruce’s presidency contributed to Otis College in a number of important ways,” according to a statement. “He oversaw the creation of the L.A. summer residency and summer offerings and put a new focus on developing new extension opportunities. He also led the successful transition to the expanded Elaine and Bram Goldsmith campus as well as the move of the scholarship benefit and fashion show to the campus.”

Ferguson was appointed president of the college in 2015 after serving as vice chairman at the global multimedia company Louise Blouin Media. He was the founding director and first curator of SITE Santa Fe, a nonprofit contemporary-arts organization in New Mexico.

He was also dean of Columbia University’s School of Arts, founding director of Arizona State University’s Future Arts Research and Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at the American University in Cairo.

Lavender takes over after holding many positions at the college as well as being a nationally and internationally exhibited artist who works in oil on panel and sculptural tableaux.

He first joined Otis College as a part-time faculty member in 1983, later becoming an adjunct assistant professor and associate chair in the foundation program. He held various positions until being appointed provost in 2014.