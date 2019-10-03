TRADE SHOWS New Lines

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Repeat Cashmere West Coast Showroom

Suite 205

Repeat

Pia Gladys Perey

Suite 600

Moira by Pia Gladys Perey

Pia Gladys Perey

ANGIE

Suite 611

BAHH Collective

Suite 1105

0039 Italy

Acrobat

C’est Fini

MAC Denim

All Access Apparel/Self Esteem

Suite 1202

Belle Du Jour

Self Esteem

Tru Self

NEW LOCATIONS

Hudson Jeans

Suite 204

Emblem Showroom

Suite 1004

NEW LINES

5 Seasons Showroom

Suite 400

Buddy Love

Echo Showroom

Suite 404

Bevy Flog

Ute and Jim’s Showroom

Suite 503

LABeanie

JV Associates

Suite 605

Tru Luxe

Melody Fast Sales

Suite 609

Harshita

Hasson Costa/Cultivate Showroom

Suite 700

Ellor

Recommence

Corina Collections

Suite 702

Flea Market Girl

Sunday Girl

Carol Herzog

Suite 703

MY Soul

JQ Jeans

Showroom SHIFT

Suite 708

B-E-A-T-A Design Studio

IVKO

Nounke

Bernadette Mopera and Co.

Suite 711

Anonyme

Saint Geraldine

Wild Pony

Lines of Denmark

Suite 807

Allan K

Bird of Flight

Calou Stockholm

Henriette Steffensen

Ilse Jacobsen

Ivylee Copenhagen

Rosemunde

Papucei

U-Dot

Joken Style

Suite 808

Amedeo Exclusive

Bake

Blue Monkey

Melow Designs

RCONT

Ruban Noir

Sapph

Trunkers

New Designers Space

Suite 810

J. Chung

La Rue Showroom

Suite 904

Hidden Denim

Sue Goodman Showroom

Suite 909

Brokedown

PINCH

Talisman

The Landa Showroom

Suitem1001

Smashed Lemon

Stacy Keyes Showroom

Showroom 1010

Ro & De

FashionLink

Suite 1011

Monessa

Mucho Gusto

Salvatore Nigordi

WBC Showroom

Suite 1101

Driftwood Jeans

Femme Fatale

Robert Aruj Inc.

Mary Minser Sales

Suite 1105

Eesme

Orb

the M Showroom

Suite 1110

Hippy Sister Soap Company

Mimozzas

Rebecca Elliot

Sisters

Perlmanrep

Suite 1205

Lola Jeans

Soyaconcept

EXCLUSIVELY AT THE NEW MART FOR OCTOBER MARKET

Deja Blue

Suite 707

BCNU

Kismet Sales

Suite 921

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS and NEW LINES

Hyden Yoo

Suite 203

Hyden Yoo

T & A Showroom

Suite 204

7 Daze

Amy Lynn London

Aya

Bench/Body

Black Friday

Born in Kansas

Ed Hardy

JohnWin

Le Cruz

Mercado Global

Mr. Bacon

Partee Supplies

Rider

Schwiing

Socks n Socks

Soulstar

Storm

WAAF

The Palm Room

Suite 400A

Blue Life

Place Nationale

Tori Paver

Winston White

The Village Showroom

Suite 413

David Lerner

Erin Fader Jewlery

Life Clothing Co.

Wildfox

Seamless Showroom

Suite 415

Boys + Arrows

Callahan

Devotion

Funboy

LACAUSA

SAME Swim

Show Me Your Mumu

Saturday School

Poste Showroom

Suite 514

Apricot

Baloot

Best Mountain

Brave Soles

Coin 1804

Dazey LA

Mane Project

Replica

White + Warren

yireh

Polly King & Co

Suite 635

Camilla

Champion

Chinti and Prker

Hanes x Karla

Les girls les boys

Olivia Rubin

Rebecca Taylor

Solid and Striped

Selma Cilek

The Upside

Wone

Love by Lotta Stensson

Suite 817