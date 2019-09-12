NEWS Week In Review

Macy’s Inc. released a five-point campaign on Sept. 10 that will deepen the department-store giant’s commitment to diversity. The campaign said it would expand training of its staff to build a safe and comfortable environment for consumers at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s by the start of the 2019 holiday season, increase representation in marketing and advertising, as well as increase more ethnic diversity at the senior-director level and above by 2025.

Alibaba Group’s founder, Jack Ma, stepped down from his leadership role at the Chinese e-commerce giant on Sept. 10. Ma served as Alibaba’s chairman. According to media reports, Ma will devote himself to philanthropy. Ma guided Alibaba from being a startup based in his apartment to a company that in 2018 was valued at a little under half a trillion dollars. He handed over the reins of the company to Daniel Zhang, who has served as its chief executive officer.

Pop-star Rihanna made one of the big splashes at New York Fashion Week. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line put on a production Sept. 10 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Models showing the line included Victoria’s Secret alumnae, including Cara Delevingne. Savage x Fenty also rolled back on what some consider limitations in lingerie imagery. Critics celebrated the show for including women who reflected a realistic representation of the female body.

Rodarte collaborated with the luxe brand Coach in 2017. On Sept. 9, Cole Haan announced that it had collaborated with the Los Angeles–headquartered Rodarte. The line, Cole Haan x Rodarte, will be delivered to Cole Haan’s bricks-and-mortar stores on Sept. 24. The Cole Haan x Rodarte line will feature Rodarte’s new styles for Cole Haan’s Grand Ambition line of footwear and accessories.