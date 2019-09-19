TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Night and Day The contrast between black and white has classically been used to add dramatic effect in fashion. Whether through stripes or polka dots, silks or linens, black and white continue to provide new twists through this classic combination.

Photo Gallery The Vibe Growing interest in vintage clothing has drawn attention from a new generation that is now discovering once-beloved textile trends that have come and gone in and out of style over different seasons. In particular, formerly popular designs in mod prints and tie-dye have recently reappeared on runways and on retail racks.

Photo Gallery A Floral for All Seasons Whether they are available in Spring, Summer, Fall or Winter textiles, fabrics that offer season-appropriate florals can be found year-round. They can be used in textiles featuring bold colors or fabrics with subtle prints, proving there is always a season for floral textiles.

Photo Gallery Check It Out Formed by crisscrossed lines in varying widths, relying on one, two, three or more colors, plaid can be found in eight common patterns: tartan, gingham, check or checkered, madras, windowpane, houndstooth, Prince of Wales and tattersall. Enjoyed by a wide range of consumers, plaid has become a favorite of many, from suburban dads to punk-culture lovers and everyone in between.

Photo Gallery Suitable Once mainly worn by men, suits are now used by all to send a strong message. From classic two- and three-piece suits used to make serious statements to pieces that are combined with streetwear elements for updated suiting, incorporating suit-weight textiles brings a touch of class to clothing.

Photo Gallery Plush Cozy Cloth Often reminiscent of a favorite stuffed animal from childhood, plush textiles have become one of the latest trending favorites in fashion. Blending warmth with luxury, these fabrics add a lush feel to traditional clothing.

Photo Gallery Eco-friendly Fabrics The ever-growing emphasis on protection of the environment has given birth to sustainable textiles such as those created from bamboo, organic cotton, wood pulp and plastic water bottles. Pursuing an eco-friendly message by using responsibly created textiles garners good will from customers seeking ecologically sound alternatives to everyday products.

Photo Gallery Passionate Prints Technology has boosted the popularity of printed fabrics, which are popular in everyday fashion as well as special, custom-made pieces. Often used to relay personal expression, prints allow the wearer of a garment to make a bold statement without saying a word.

Photo Gallery Trouser Trends Available in different shapes and sizes, trousers are now manufactured using an array of textiles but often rely on heavier weights for Fall collections. From vintage styles that draw inspiration from Grandpa or more-modern takes in denim that yield more formal, stylish cuts with a soft hand, trouser textiles are offered in different textures and an array of colors.

Photo Gallery Delicate Delights A delicate textile, lace yields a weblike pattern that can be used as the foundation for a romantic look or incorporated as a smaller detail that softens an otherwise edgy style. Lace can be made by machine, but the finer examples are made by hand.

Textile Directory

Bennet Silks, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr

Chaintex Ltd.–BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

City Textile Inc., (213) 744-0476, www.mycitytextile.com

Confetti Fabrics, +90 (224) 243 11 36, www.confettitextile.com

CS Textile Korea Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

DJ Fabric Mill Inc./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com

Eclat Textile Co., Ltd., (626) 961-9889, eclatusa.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

GTC-LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com

Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Hope Star Overseas Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Jean Bracq, (818) 789-0146, www.jeanbracq.com

La Lame Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Orta Anadolu, +90 (212) 315 32 00, www.ortaanadolu.com

Pontex SPA, +39.059356252, www.pontexspa.it

RC International Fabrics Inc., (213) 200-4957, www.rcfab.net

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Studio 93, (213) 277-9988, www.studio93.info

Suzhou Minghe Textile Material Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Trimax International/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

United Fabrics International Inc., (213) 749-8200, www.unitedfabrics.com

Z.Y. Tex/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com