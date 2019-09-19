NEWS Week in Review

Joor, a New York–headquartered digital wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, announced Sept. 17 that it was going to ramp up operations in Europe through a partnership with the Premium Group, a European fashion trade-show organizer. Also on Sept. 17, Joor announced that it had acquired Veee.com, another B2B platform.

Walmart announced this week that it has revived the Scoop NYC brand, which was featured on the influential HBO series “Sex and the City.” Scoop shuttered its last bricks-and-mortar stores in 2016. Walmart unveiled its Scoop styles on Walmart.com and in its bricks-and-mortar stores this week. It will sell more than 100 Scoop pieces ranging from $15 for graphic tees to $65 for a coat, with footwear and handbags also available.

Lee unveiled Shape Illusions, an inclusive denim collection patterned on a size-14 form, said Betty Madden, the company’s vice president of global design. A brand statement said that the collections use strategically placed seams, shading and contouring to give a fit that will “lift, lengthen, conceal and contour.” Retail price points range from $25 to $30 and will be sold at Walmart as well as on Lee.com and Walmart.com.

Marina Schiano,77, died Sept. 8. She was a prominent New York City model in the 1960s and a confidante and business associate of Yves Saint Laurent. After running the Saint Laurent menswear boutique on New York’s Madison Avenue in the early 1970s, Schiano later served as president of the designer’s North American operations. Later, she became the publicity director for Calvin Klein and eventually made the leap into stylist and style editor with publications such as Vanity Fair.