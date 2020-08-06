NEWS Inside the Industry

The Black In Fashion Council officially launched Aug. 3 as an initiative to drive the advancement of Black professionals in fashion and beauty from entry-level roles to the C suite. Founded by Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and publicist Sandrine Charles, the Black in Fashion Council has assembled a group of apparel and beauty brands, media companies, executives and designers to shift the fashion and beauty industries toward more inclusivity and equitable practices. Partners of the organization include Athleta, Banana Republic, BFA, Brandon Maxwell, Browns, Calvin Klein, Cartier North America, Condé Nast, DePop, Everlane, Fred Segal, Gap, Hill City, Hunt & Gather, Intermix, Janie & Jack, Moda Operandi, Myra Swim, Prabal Gurung, PVH Corp., Stadium Goods, Tamara Mellon, Tiffany & Co., The RealReal, Tommy Hilfiger and Universal Standard.

Social-media platform MeSpoke announced that it had received an official patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Its technology enables users to gain loyalty points by embedding hashtags in their original content that showcases their outfits and allows the sharing of these images and messaging with others who use the platform. Along with hashtags that link to brands shown in the images, MeSpoke’s algorithm distributes points to the content owner, according to the level other users have with the hashtags that have been embedded. Points are then used to enjoy brand and retailer promotions, discounts and specials, thereby rewarding users for promoting the brands that receive the complimentary exposure on the MeSpoke site.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the Aug. 4 launch of Chipotle Goods, a more-responsibly made apparel collection that will be dyed using a formula created from upcycling some of the nearly 300 million avocado pits yielded from its restaurants each year. Offered exclusively to Chipotle Rewards members, the Newport Beach, Calif., company’s collection comprises pieces including a jean jacket lined with an avocado-print textile, customizable T-shirts and socks. Five avocado pits are required to create the dye used in making one piece of apparel. Many of the collection’s pieces are created by New York City’s Loomstate, a responsible manufacturer that has been the restaurant’s uniform partner and aligns with its longstanding commitment to Global Organic Textile Standard cotton.

Revolve Group, Inc., the women’s-apparel e-tailer, announced that former Wet Seal Chief Executive Officer Melanie Cox has joined its board. Currently the founder of MBC Consulting, Cox has also served in executive roles at Urban Outfitters, Gymboree and Scoop NYC. Michal Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of the Cerritos, Calif.–based Revolve, welcomed Cox to the board as she replaces TSG Consumer Managing Director Jennifer Baxter Moser. “Melanie is a proven leader with deep apparel-industry experience,” Mente said. “Her experience successfully guiding public and private companies in our industry is a great complement to our already strong board. I am excited to tap into Melanie’s breadth of industry knowledge and am confident that her contributions to our board will be invaluable in shaping Revolve’s future strategies for growth and unlocking shareholder value.”