TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Pretty in Bloom A staple in warmer months, floral prints see slight shifts each year to bring a fresh approach to the traditional. This season, flowery textiles are softer, lending themselves to prairie-style trends. Transitioning away from bold hues and larger designs seen during previous seasons, new florals are subdued and dainty.

Photo Gallery Exotica Tropical greenery and florals evoke a sense of adventure, conjuring images of exploring nature preserves where peeking through thick palm fronds or beyond a lush hibiscus could afford a once-in-a-lifetime peek at a zebra, lion or elephant. These textiles showcase wild leaves that camouflage and bright flowers that pop.

Photo Gallery Twisted From the consistent trend in tie-dye to batik-style applications, textiles are taking a turn toward unique patterns that could be seen differently depending on individual perception. Certain textiles seem to yield consistent patterns, yet in multiple ways. Other fabrics rely on designs that conform to no particular pattern, leaving interpretation completely in the eye of the beholder.

Photo Gallery Geo Style Reflective of a world of wonder, this season’s geometric patterns afford styles that recall the fantastic experience of looking through a kaleidoscope or that elicit memories of chic vintage clothing. Whether shown in neutrals or striking tones, these patterns are much more enjoyable than high-school math class.

Photo Gallery Washed-Away Beauty Romantic watercolor patterns on textiles hearken back to the work of artists such as Carolyn Brady and Rhoda Holmes Nicholls. Yielding a delicate, dreamlike floral or hazy pattern that resembles a mysterious, foggy landscape, these textiles feature a colorful blend of serene imagery that evokes calm and respite.

Photo Gallery Beloved Blues A color for all seasons, blues can be found complementing many of the other textile trends on the horizon. More-traditional patterns relay a regal tone, while geometric patterns provide a fresh approach on the hue, and tie-dye textiles remain a trend with a subdued presence. Solids aim to impress with deep royals and rich fabrics that would catch the attention of the most-seasoned denim head.

Photo Gallery Wild About Cheetah Traditionally reserved for those who considered themselves to be a wild child, cheetah prints are now offered in styles to fit nearly anybody. Gone are the days when this particular animal print was a part of rock style and 1980s rock bands. Today, textiles using cheetah prints are perfect for creating small—yet noticeable—details including scarves or belts or complete garments such as the perfect catsuit.

Photo Gallery Perfect Plaids After experiencing a resurgence a few seasons back, as early 1990s grunge and hip-hop styles reemerged, the flannel type of plaid is back, but it’s brought more-colorful versions with it. Rustic-inspired patterns in green, blue and red touch on the popular lumberjack style, while brighter fabrics in yellow, pink and red are reminiscent of ’90s designs worn by Gwen Stefani when she was the pop-punk front woman of No Doubt.

Photo Gallery Seeing Stripes Fashion standards in textiles such as stripes appear consistently throughout the seasons, appearing with minor adjustments in fabrications or colorways. Depending on the type of clothing, striped patterns have appealed to different style sets, from preppy dressers to fashion-forward hippies. This season we see a variety of patterns that afford a range of options, whether wide or pinstripe, and tones from multicolor stripes to safer bets in black, white and every gray in-between.

DIRECTORY

Artisan Cloth Inc., (323) 940-4330, www.artisancloth.com

Artistic Milliners, +1 (646) 975-1687, www.artisticmilliners.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323)-268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr

Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, +90 (224) 243-1136, www.confettitextile.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-1435, www.fabricselection.com

Global Edge Source, (323) 582-3032, www.globaledgesource.net

Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Michael Miller Fabrics, (212) 704-0774, www.michaelmillerfabrics.com

NK Textile, (949) 680-4743, www.nktextile.com

Orta Anadolu, +90 (212) 315-3200, www.ortaanadolu.com

Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com

Pontex Spa, +39.059356252, pontexspa.it

R.C. International Fabrics Inc., (213) 744-0777, www.rcfab.net

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

United Fabrics International Inc., (213) 749-8200, www.unitedfabrics.com

Vefa (Shanghai) Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com