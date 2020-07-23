TEXTILES Back to the Beach or Lying Poolside 2021 Makes an Impression

Whether found in acid pop, athletic and sexy, sporty ’80s or craft summer, beachwear in 2021 makes a statement.

Photo Gallery Athletic and sexy Athletic beachwear takes a sexier turn with dark, sporty and sleek looks that play well with wide straps such as ties and bandages to highlight the sensuality of shapes while doing laps in the pool or relaxing poolside.

Photo Gallery Acid pop Blending 1990s styles with modern takes, acid pop is back, featuring details for retro girly-beach allure, boosted by modern 3-D materials, prints and ruffles in fresh and pop colors.

Photo Gallery Sporty ’80s As an extension of trends stemming from the decade of indulgence, the ’80s sport revival inspires sexy yet functional pieces. Simple and ultra-cutaway shapes are featured in a punchy color palette.