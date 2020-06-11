RETAIL Inside the Industry

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion June 9 to support SB 1399. The anti-wage-theft bill was introduced in the California State Senate by State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo in February. The bill would establish an hourly wage for garment workers, many of whom currently work on a piece-rate basis. It also would make retailers liable for the policies of the subcontractors they work with, said Hilda Lucia Solis, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “L.A. County stands in solidarity with these essential workers by supporting SB 1399, which will strengthen protections for garment workers. Many are hardworking immigrant women who are often exploited by unscrupulous employers, and I thank State Sen. Durazo for authoring this critical bill, which gives voice to vulnerable garment workers,” said Solis in a statement.

Authentic Brands Group and IB Group announced a partnership on June 11 to expand Forever 21 stores across Mexico. A newly formed venture, Forever 21 Mexico, produced by IB Group and Grupo Cojab, will distribute Forever 21 apparel in Mexico. It also plans to open Forever 21 shops-in-shop in that country. This new venture also represents Forever 21’s transition from a vertical operation to a licensed operation. Los Angeles–founded Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. It was acquired by ABG, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company and Forever 21 landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.

The Outdoor Retailer trade show will introduce a new platform called Outdoor Retailer Online, according to a June 9 announcement by the event brand, which is owned by Emerald Expositions. The in-person Outdoor Retailer Summer Market was canceled due to COVID-19. The first run of the trade show’s interactive environment is scheduled for July 21–23. On the Outdoor Retailer Online platform, exhibitors can host multiple live video conversations on their page and book appointments and interviews from the platform. There also will be scheduled online events for the three-day run. The platform will be available to registered exhibitors and attendees throughout the summer.

Rose Marcario is stepping down from her position as chief executive officer of Patagonia Inc., a leading sustainable apparel company headquartered in Ventura, Calif. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard will be leading a search for a successor, according to media reports. Marcario had been planning to leave the company for more than a year. She joined Patagonia as its chief financial officer in 2008 and spent the last six years as its CEO. She helped the company improve its commitment to sustainability and supported developing new products such as recycled down and Yulex natural-rubber wet suits.

The California Market Center recently announced new dates for its calendar of in-person trade shows. Its popular LA Textile trade show is currently scheduled for Oct. 7–9. The show will be informed by physical-distancing protocols, according to a statement from CMC management.