NEW LINES
New Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
New Showrooms
PAIGE
C209
Paige Footwear
Paige Men’s
Paige Women’s
Men’s
Women’s
COMPLETE CLOTHING
C219
Matty M
Willow
MONEY RUINS EVERYTHING
C304
FILA Heritage
HEX Brand Bags
PSD Underwear
Raised by Wolves
ReVO Sunglasses
Timex Watches
G & GA INC
C418
Knititude
Sekanskeen
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
EM Productions
402
Kodal
No! Jeans
OndadeMar
Tallulah and Hope
August Showroom
422
Kinga Csilla
Kivari
Rue Stiic
Stone Immaculate
One of Eight
413
Sol Sana Shoes
Lebel Group
521
Black Score/Simeon Farraar
Shan
Next Collective
525
Ack
Back Beat Co
Cleonie
Cuckoo B
Lenon
Nue
Petit Moments
Saison De La Fleur
Franklin St. Showroom
614
Outland
Pomandere
Rachel Antonoff
Run of
Polly King & Co.
635
Camilla
Champion
Chinti and Parker
Leallo
Les girls les boys
Olivia Rubin
Rains
Rebecca Taylor
Selma Cilek
Solid and Striped
The Upside
Wone
x Karla
Place Showroom
1130
AFRM
Audry
Hansen + Gretel
n:philanthropy
Community Service
1135
143
Coco Shop
dRA
Greylin
Jakke
Nation Ltd.
Nightcap
Rachel Pally
Rails
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Fashion Tech Works
213
Breezy
513
California Apparel News
806
New Designers Space
810
Allure Cle
Eunjukoh
NYAM LLC
901
Bebe Handbags
Catherine Malandrino Handbags
Joan Vass Handbags
Impulse Moda
1002
Andrea Le Beau
Ball of Cotton
Byron Lars
Harari
Olvi’s
Yeaggy
NEW LINES
Rae Showroom
400
Naif Montreal
KLA/Karen L. Anderson
704
Good Luck Tees
Luna Luz
Stitch and Needle Cashmere and Cottons
Lesley McEntire/Showroom SHIFT
708
Three Dots
Bernadette Mopera & Co.
711
Pan
La Rue Showroom
904
Maggie Sweet
Barbara James Showroom
907
SOFTTH