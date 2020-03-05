NEW LINES New Lines

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

New Showrooms

PAIGE

C209

Paige Footwear

Paige Men’s

Paige Women’s

Men’s

Women’s

COMPLETE CLOTHING

C219

Matty M

Willow

MONEY RUINS EVERYTHING

C304

FILA Heritage

HEX Brand Bags

PSD Underwear

Raised by Wolves

ReVO Sunglasses

Timex Watches

G & GA INC

C418

Knititude

Sekanskeen

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

EM Productions

402

Kodal

No! Jeans

OndadeMar

Tallulah and Hope

August Showroom

422

Kinga Csilla

Kivari

Rue Stiic

Stone Immaculate

One of Eight

413

Sol Sana Shoes

Lebel Group

521

Black Score/Simeon Farraar

Shan

Next Collective

525

Ack

Back Beat Co

Cleonie

Cuckoo B

Lenon

Nue

Petit Moments

Saison De La Fleur

Franklin St. Showroom

614

Outland

Pomandere

Rachel Antonoff

Run of

Polly King & Co.

635

Camilla

Champion

Chinti and Parker

Leallo

Les girls les boys

Olivia Rubin

Rains

Rebecca Taylor

Selma Cilek

Solid and Striped

The Upside

Wone

x Karla

Place Showroom

1130

AFRM

Audry

Hansen + Gretel

n:philanthropy

Community Service

1135

143

Coco Shop

dRA

Greylin

Jakke

Nation Ltd.

Nightcap

Rachel Pally

Rails

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Fashion Tech Works

213

Breezy

513

California Apparel News

806

New Designers Space

810

Allure Cle

Eunjukoh

NYAM LLC

901

Bebe Handbags

Catherine Malandrino Handbags

Joan Vass Handbags

Impulse Moda

1002

Andrea Le Beau

Ball of Cotton

Byron Lars

Harari

Olvi’s

Yeaggy

NEW LINES

Rae Showroom

400

Naif Montreal

KLA/Karen L. Anderson

704

Good Luck Tees

Luna Luz

Stitch and Needle Cashmere and Cottons

Lesley McEntire/Showroom SHIFT

708

Three Dots

Bernadette Mopera & Co.

711

Pan

La Rue Showroom

904

Maggie Sweet

Barbara James Showroom

907

SOFTTH