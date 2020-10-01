TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Checking In Refer to them as checkered or plaid—regardless of the style name, these patterns relay a sense of comfort connected to visions of warm lumberjack flannels worn during the fall or more-formal designs that conjure memories of a lovely Sunday brunch with friends.

Photo Gallery Make Mine Stripes Texture takes over on striped pieces, with textiles yielding materials that include stripes of different sizes—with thin pin overlays on thicker lines of a complementary color or designs that would perfectly match a day on the coast in Martha’s Vineyard, in addition to those that conjure images of the Baja California surf set.

Photo Gallery Tempting Textures Rich fabrics in ribbed offerings, bouclé pieces and twills afford foundations for creating classic styles in jackets and trousers or avantgarde pieces.

Photo Gallery Not Just Dainty Updated approaches to lace see the traditional textile blended with colorful stripes, embroidered details and mod patterns that blend this delicate material with a 1960s-era sensibility.

Photo Gallery Something to Talk About Meant to be seen and discussed, new trends in unique patterns include produce-themed designs showing avocados, potted herbs, peppers wearing sunglasses and tomatoes with faces; animals including roosters and dogs; and travel themes with cacti, airplanes, sailboats, palm trees and under-the-sea settings.

Photo Gallery ’Tis the Season Staying home has never been reason enough to stop celebrating, and holiday patterns in sparkling zigzags, glistening sequins and glittery pieces set a tone for an uplifting end of the year, while velvets round out the collection for rich warmth.

Photo Gallery Desirable Denim A blend of the rugged and chic, denim yields an allure rooted in a willingness to rebel while remaining stylish with this season’s traditional jeans in mid-wash or darker, with grays and black in addition to snow white and cream.

Photo Gallery Beyond the Tie-Dye Trend Over the last several seasons, tie-dye pieces have carved out a place as an enduring design rather than a retro trend from the past as fresh approaches rely on bright pastel hues and deep neon with large designs and updated patterns.

Photo Gallery Breathtaking Blossoms Whether classic florals in soft orange, blush and cornflower blue that hearken back to the 19th century or prints that place deep purple and cyan blooms in a fantastic dreamlike setting, flowery materials take textiles to another world in a different era.

DIRECTORY

