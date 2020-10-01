TEXTILE TRENDS
Checking In
Refer to them as checkered or plaid—regardless of the style name, these patterns relay a sense of comfort connected to visions of warm lumberjack flannels worn during the fall or more-formal designs that conjure memories of a lovely Sunday brunch with friends.
Make Mine Stripes
Texture takes over on striped pieces, with textiles yielding materials that include stripes of different sizes—with thin pin overlays on thicker lines of a complementary color or designs that would perfectly match a day on the coast in Martha’s Vineyard, in addition to those that conjure images of the Baja California surf set.
Tempting Textures
Rich fabrics in ribbed offerings, bouclé pieces and twills afford foundations for creating classic styles in jackets and trousers or avantgarde pieces.
Not Just Dainty
Updated approaches to lace see the traditional textile blended with colorful stripes, embroidered details and mod patterns that blend this delicate material with a 1960s-era sensibility.
Something to Talk About
Meant to be seen and discussed, new trends in unique patterns include produce-themed designs showing avocados, potted herbs, peppers wearing sunglasses and tomatoes with faces; animals including roosters and dogs; and travel themes with cacti, airplanes, sailboats, palm trees and under-the-sea settings.
’Tis the Season
Staying home has never been reason enough to stop celebrating, and holiday patterns in sparkling zigzags, glistening sequins and glittery pieces set a tone for an uplifting end of the year, while velvets round out the collection for rich warmth.
Desirable Denim
A blend of the rugged and chic, denim yields an allure rooted in a willingness to rebel while remaining stylish with this season’s traditional jeans in mid-wash or darker, with grays and black in addition to snow white and cream.
Beyond the Tie-Dye Trend
Over the last several seasons, tie-dye pieces have carved out a place as an enduring design rather than a retro trend from the past as fresh approaches rely on bright pastel hues and deep neon with large designs and updated patterns.
Breathtaking Blossoms
Whether classic florals in soft orange, blush and cornflower blue that hearken back to the 19th century or prints that place deep purple and cyan blooms in a fantastic dreamlike setting, flowery materials take textiles to another world in a different era.
DIRECTORY
Cinergy Textiles, Inc.
(213) 748-4400
Gipitex / Renovazio
(213) 424-2288
Global Denim
+52 (55) 53-58-49-09
K.G.S Lace / Fabrik Union
(310) 954-7882
Kalimo / Studio Lab K
(213) 628-3953
La Lame, Inc.
(212) 921-9770
Le Tinte / Renovazio
(213) 424-2288
Ledatex S.R.L. / Fabrik Union
(310) 954-7882
Orta Anadolu
+90 (212) 315-3200
Philips Boyne Corporation
(631) 755-1230
Pontex S.P.A. / Fabrik Union
(310) 954-7882
R.C. International Fabrics Inc.
(213) 744-0777
Robert Kaufman Fabrics
(800) 877-2066
Solstiss
(212) 719-9194
Spirit Lace
(213) 689-1999
Tessilgodi / Renovazio
(213) 424-2288
Tessitura / Renovazio
(213) 424-2288
Texollini
(310) 537-3400
Textilia S.A.S. / Fabrik Union
(310) 954-7882