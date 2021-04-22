SUSTAINABLE FASHION Red Carpet Green Dress Launches RCGD App

Red Carpet Green Dress announced the launch of its digital RCGD app on April 22, with the new offering available to download through the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Launched on Earth Day 2021, the app makes sustainable fashion more accessible and leads conversations around eco design, sustainability for personal impact and sustainability education with a focus on solutions from personal tips to industry advice.

The app provides a platform to connect with design talent around the globe and build a community dedicated to promoting and discussing sustainability. It is organized by categories including interviews with sustainability leaders and pioneers, a message corner with updates on relevant news from RCGD, features, blogs and editorials.

Through the RCGD app’s features, users can explore the sustainable message behind Red Carpet Green Dress. RCGD’s goal is to promote the importance of more-sustainable practices in fashion and promote the expansion of these solutions throughout the global market.

Conceived by actor, environmental advocate and author Suzy Amis Cameron, RCGD brings sustainability to the forefront of fashion conversations through supporting efforts within the fashion and apparel industry. Amis Cameron decided years ago that it was time for a change when faced with the lack of ethical fashion choices while attending global premieres of husband James Cameron’s film “Avatar” in 2010.

The campaign has evolved since its launch to include brand collaborations, internships, knowledge-share platforms and educational experiences for students. RCGD has collaborated with fashion professionals and aspiring artists from 21 countries. All RCGD initiatives come together for the first time through the application.