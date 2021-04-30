TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery A Garden Grows Florals are heavily concentrated with textiles appearing as grand bouquets, some featuring only flowers and others appearing as paisley blends. An array of floral options can be found in textiles featuring cornflowers, daisies, irises, poppies, palm fronds and oak leaves.

Photo Gallery Blue Streak Solid blues are on the scene as regal looks perfect for dreamy formalwear or work pieces that will be taken seriously. Blue stripes can lay a foundation for workwear or make a funky statement. Updated tie-dye affords a wild take on blue, and florals show a romantic side of the hue.

Photo Gallery Splashy ’n’ Sleek Whether for frolicking in the surf or hiking through the mountains, performance is the priority in swimwear and activewear textiles, yet alluring design is a close second as these fabrics show up in bright 1980s neon patterns and splashes of 1960s bold hues as well as luxurious, rich solids.

Photo Gallery Red Dawn A wide-ranging collection of reds is featured this season as solids boast passion-defining scarlet and crimson or fun-loving cerise and magenta. In patterned pieces such as florals and polka dots, maroon, carmine, claret and burgundy, cherry and cardinal join together in harmony.

Photo Gallery Denim Raw-denim looks dominate as trends in this category turn toward the historic roots of jeans, yet 1980s- and 1990s-style washes yield a new approach to old favorites. Bright whites and patterned denim afford unique characteristics, while rich black and weathered khaki offer polished looks.

Photo Gallery Alluring Lace and embroidered features on textiles assume a luxurious look this season as the focus is on rich qualities. These textiles in regal violet, romantic blush and shimmering gray with navy overlay relay a statement of quality craftwork and discerning taste.

Photo Gallery Golden State Warm hues in gold, orange and yellow enter the season as bright alternatives to serve fashion’s need for sunny colors, burnt shades and shining tones. These textiles can be incorporated into a striking statement piece or used as a pop of brilliance within a classic style.

Photo Gallery Animal An array of creatures is represented in current trends with cheetah, leopard, snake and giraffe designs gaining a lot of traction. Created in natural hues resembling the animals on which they appear or available in bright, bold colors, these prints make an impact.

DIRECTORY

Antik Dantel / KMS Group LLC, (704) 724-2269, kimberlee@thekmsgroup.com, www.antikdantel.com.tr

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323)-268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Base Wealth Limited / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Bennet Silks, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr

Charming Textile Co., Ltd. / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

City Prints-Guarisco Fabrics, (212) 354-7766 ext. 317, www.guarisco.it/en/

Confetti Fabrics, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com

D&N Textiles, (310) 503-6927, michael@DNTextiles.com

Eastman Naia, (888) 437-1664, www.eastman.com

EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Guarisco Fabrics, (212) 354-7766 ext. 317, www.guarisco.it/en/

Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd. / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Hyosung, www.hyosungtnc.com, www.creora.com

Intesa Srl / LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.intesatext.it/en

ISKO Textiles, Andreas Herr, aherr@isko.com.tr, www.iskodenim.com

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

KBC Fashion / LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.kbc.de

Klauber Brothers / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

KMS Group LLC, (704) 724-2269, kimberlee@thekmsgrp.com

Mega Master Technology Co. Ltd. / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Orta Anadolu, +90 (212) 315-3200, ortaanadolu.com

Pine Crest Fabrics Inc., (844) 827-4206, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Pontex SpA, www.pontexspa.it/en/home-english/, sergio@pontexspa.it

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Search For Fabric, (213) 623-2522, support@searchforfabric.com, www.searchforfabric.com

Sensil, (336) 605-1962, sensil.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Studio Lab K, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Trimax International, 0086-572-2626000, admin@trimax.cc