FASHION IMFC Incubator Program Announces Participants at Project Las Vegas

The Informa Markets Fashion for Change Incubator Program has selected its participants for the upcoming August edition of Project’s Las Vegasapparel-industry trade event. The IMFC Incubator Program will highlight up-and-coming contemporary brands, according to an announcement recently made by Informa Markets Fashion, host to fashion trade-industry events including MAGIC, Coterie, Project and Sourcing at Magic.

The IMFC initiative focuses on fostering allyship, inclusion and equality within the fashion industry. Through the program, initiatives are offered that support, nurture and elevate Black-owned, designer of color–owned, women-owned and LGBTQIA+-owned fashion brands that often don’t find the necessary support they deserve.

Participants who were selected for the 2021 Project edition of the program will each receive complimentary space at the upcoming Project Las Vegasevent, taking place Aug. 9–11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year’s program features Black-owned designers and brands who will also be highlighted via an omni-channel approach through various custom content, marketing and social-media promotions leading up to and throughout this 2021 edition of Project. The designers will also receive mentorship and leadership guidance from the IMFC Committee, which consists of executives from across Informa Markets Fashion with backgrounds in branding, marketing, social media, finance and sales.

“Investing in initiatives that support diversity and inclusion needs to be a top priority for all of us in the fashion industry,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president at Informa Markets Fashion. “We recognize the responsibility we have as a key connector of the industry to use our resources and platforms to elevate and better support design talent.”

Program participants to be featured include Oak and Acorn, Ollivette, Chelsea Grays, Lucky + Lovely, Keith and James, BAO, Melrose High, Visionary Society and Earth Chic Resort Wear by Neshia Farhangi.

The participants’ works range in various categories of men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, wellness-and-beauty products, and other areas. Oak and Acorn is a sustainable denim-based brand, Ollivette focuses on durable and sustainable handbags as an accessories brand, Chelsea Grays is a menswear line using fashion to address social issues, and Melrose High is an American luxury brand based in streetwear and infused with elevated fabrics from around the world.

“Consumers crave uniqueness and newness—that’s no secret,” Helfman said. “Shining the light on often underrepresented brands and talent not only provides a platform for these brands to expand their industry reach, but it also connects them to retailers who are looking to diversify their retail assortment and better deliver on what consumers are looking for—fresh points of view from designers and brands that authentically represent and reflect who they are.”

New IMFC initiatives and participants will be announced for future events. Brands interested in being considered for upcoming opportunities are invited to apply via http://exhibit.myfashionevents.com/IMFC-apply.