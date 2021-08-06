FASHION RESALE Fabletics Partners With thredUP to Dive into Resale Program

Fabletics is following the lead of other brands and getting into the resale space while becoming more environmentally conscious.

The global active-lifestyle brand is teaming up with thredUp Inc.—one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories—to use their Resale-as-a-Service platform. This is the first time Fabletics will enter the resale ecosystem and give consumers a new and sustainable purchasing option to refresh their closets and extend the life of clothes.

“Fabletics’ move into resale is part of a broader strategy to become more environmentally conscious. As a global fashion brand, we do our best to give back to our communities and our precious planet, but we know we must do more to lighten our footprint and stimulate more eco-consciousness,” Fabletics CEO Adam Goldenberg said. “This deal with thredUP is a win-win for us and a good step into circularity–our customers now have a hassle-free way to give their unwanted clothing a second life, while gaining perks to refresh their closets, and we at Fabletics are excited to play a more meaningful role in creating a more sustainability-conscious fashion industry.”

Fans of the brand can obtain thredUP Clean Out Kits online and in-store. Fabletics members then fill the Clean Out Kits with unwanted apparel, shoes and accessories from any brand and ship them back to thredUP for free. After meeting a quality standard, members will receive a payment from thredUP in the form of Fabletics credit. They can use these credits, which are automatically added to members’ accounts, online or in-store for up to 12 months. Fabletics VIP members also receive 50 VIP reward points.

“We’re delighted that Fabletics has chosen thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service to power their first resale experience, enabling their members to responsibly clean out and refresh their closets,” Senior Vice President and General Manager of RaaS Pooja Sethi said. “Thirty-three million Americans thrifted for the first time in 2020. We believe by helping brands like Fabletics enter the resale ecosystem that we can widen that reach, keep even more clothes in circulation, and further our mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first.”