NEWS Inside the Industry

The summer 2021 Dallas Men’s Show was the largest in the brand’s history and included more than 700 labels and buyers visiting from more than 40 states. Held at the Dallas Market Center, the show took place July 31–Aug. 2 and had nearly 150 first-time exhibitors and a 200 percent increase in attendance by retailers. “Retailers were eager to attend a centrally located, easy-to-work and safe marketplace with everything they need from so many of the top brands in apparel, accessories, Western products and men’s gifts. Working together with our exhibitors, we are going to carry this momentum forward into 2022,” said DMC President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Morris.

The American Apparel and Footwear Association recently welcomed the introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA 21) in the House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill is hoping to address issues that have plagued businesses for years, especially during supply-chain disruptions such as the one caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the bill passes, it would require the Federal Maritime Commission to establish and enforce rules regarding minimum service requirements for shippers, respond to breaches of contracts, and address excessive and unjust detention and demurrage fees. “The Ocean Shipping Reform Act addresses many issues that have been a thorn in the side of American business for years and comes at a time when a shipping crisis is stymieing our nation’s economic recovery,” said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar.

Kornit Digital Ltd.,a leader in digital textile-production technologies, announced on Aug. 10 that it had acquired all associated assets of Voxel8. Voxel8’s advanced additive manufacturing and 3D technology for textiles allow for digital fabrication of functional features with zonal control of material properties, in addition to utilizing high-performance elastomers that adhere to inkjet technology. “Voxel8’s innovative technologies and talent will help us accelerate the execution of our 4.0 strategy to digitize sustainable, on-demand textile production,” said Kornit Digital Chief Executive Officer Ronen Samuel. “With this advanced and proven 3D technology, we will disrupt the business of fashion, empowering completely new creative decorative concepts and never-before-seen functional textile applications while exploring new lucrative opportunities in the functional apparel and footwear markets.”

Poshmark, Inc.,will soon be available to consumers in India as the leading social marketplace continues to expand throughout the world. The marketplace for new and secondhand styles for women, men, kids, pets and home will join an Indian market that is rapidly becoming eco-conscious with a growing base focused on sustainability and value-conscious consumers. The new market is going to give Poshmark access to more than 622 million active internet users. “India is an ideal fit for our unique social-commerce model, both from a cultural and a business perspective. India thrives on togetherness, and the country’s dynamic, youthful and inherently social culture aligns with the core value proposition of our company and community,” said Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra.