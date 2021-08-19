TRADE SHOWS WWIN Exhibitors, Buyers Happy to Meet In-Person Once Again

Womenswear In Nevada made a triumphant return to Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Aug. 9–12. With eager exhibitors and excited buyers roaming the various rooms, the wholesale women’s apparel show floor was lined with both big-name brands and up-and-coming innovators featuring more than 1,500 lines from more than 300 exhibitors.

Exhibitors included Osgoode Marley, Picadilly and Jimmy Crystal New York. Any type of apparel and accessories goods could be found on the showroom floor, from sunglasses and jewelry to blouses and purses.

Soraya Cedeno, founder and creative director of Organic Tagua Jewelry, was celebrating 10 years in business after being shut down for six months during the height of the pandemic. Now it’s business as usual for the accessories brand, which makes necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

“We’re all about sustainability. The company is 100 percent fair trade,” Cedeno said. “When we started 10 years ago, we started with three artisans. Today, we partner with over 106 artisans from the same region. Everything here is handmade, sustainable and fair trade, not to mention the fact that it’s organic.”

Cedeno said she has seen a shift in colors to neutrals as the summer fades and fall approaches. Olive has been a popular color, and long necklaces are currently its No. 1 seller with a wholesale price point of $4 for bracelets and earrings and $11 for necklaces.

Sumit Kaura, a USA representative for the clothing brand Tango Mango, said the brand has moved to giving consumers the relaxed fit they’re currently craving.

“Everyone’s going toward casual, relaxed—they’re getting into more fitness, so they’re going either golfing or playing tennis,” Kaura said. “We went that direction as well, making items like skorts, dresses with shorts, romper dresses, because that’s the easy wear customers are looking for.”

Addy Labbe, owner of Stylz by Addy, an edgy and retro-style store in Kansas, said she was looking for unique items.

“I’m looking for things that are kind of funky that no one else really has,” Labbe said. “The everyday wear that is different from everyone else’s.”

Dear Elle Boutique owner and buyer Debbie Luecke was looking for more-traditional items for the middle-aged working woman with an active lifestyle. Luecke said she was ordering from lines that were doing well in her store as well as new ones.

“As far as for my store, I’m going to be buying some Immediates and Fall, and I’m going to be picking up just a glimpse of what Spring’s going to look like for my boutique.”