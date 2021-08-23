FASHION RENTAL CaaStle, Dress The Population Give Customers a New Way to Rent Formalwear

CaaStle is giving customers access to Dress The Population’s formalwear collection by partnering with the e-commerce website and launching Borrow.

Powered by CaaStle—a leading rental-technology platform—Borrow enables customers to rent pieces directly from dressthepopulation.com, making it easier and more affordable to find the perfect look for every occasion.

“Dress The Population is thrilled to launch Borrow, which allows consumers to rent dresses from a small curated assortment on our website,” Dress The Population Chief Executive Officer Adam Schoenbaum said. “We believe the Borrow feature is going to extend access to our aspirational customers and allow more flexibility to our loyal returning customers.”

With Borrow, customers can rent items from Dress The Population’s evening and bridal collections over a 10-day rental period and extend that period for a daily fee. If those fees are equivalent to the discounted purchase price, which customers have the option of buying their rented item at a discount at any time, customers will own the item at no penalty. At the end of the rental period, customers can return their items with shipping and eco-friendly dry cleaning included.

“By partnering with Dress The Population, we're making available and affordable the perfect outfit for every special occasion without the guilt of wearing it only once,” CaaStle Senior Vice President, head of growth, Jessica Dvorett said. “As more women are attending in-person celebrations again, it's the perfect time to offer Dress The Population customers the ultimate flexibility when it comes to rental.”

The Borrow button is now available on dressthepopulation.com. Customers can select a style and size, and if it is available, the Borrow the button will appear. Availabilities change as styles are returned.