TECHNOLOGY Commerce-as-a-Service Platform Nogin Names Jay J. Ku as Executive VP, CCO

CaaS platform Nogin announced Jay J. Ku as its new executive vice president and chief commercial officer. In the new position, the veteran marketing executive will lead Nogin’s brand-management and creative teams, which include e-commerce specialists, performance marketers, planners, buyers, retention marketers, writers and designers, who will aid brands including Hurley, Kenneth Cole, bebe, FRYE, Kendall + Kylie, Justice and Honeywell.

Ku brings 15 years of experience in marketing, strategy, partnerships and business development to the Tustin, Calif.–based Nogin and most recently served as senior vice president of marketing and strategy at Leaf Group, where he directed all brand and marketing efforts for the company’s artist-driven home décor brand Society 6. Ku’s work resulted in the company generating over $150 million in annual revenues.

Nogin has enjoyed success this year with companies using the platform showing signs of improvement and growth. Justice began showing improvements in its top-line growth roughly 90 days after switching to Nogin from its legacy e-commerce platform. Six months after switching to Nogin, indie apparel company ModCloth began showing significant improvements in its overall operations.

Ku is a graduate of Harvard University and a board member of the National Parks Conservancy. Ku also had a five-year career as a professional cyclist and was a member of the USA National Cycling Team.