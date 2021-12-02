NEWS Inside the Industry

Nordstrom and Fanatics have announced a new long-term partnership. The deal will allow online Nordstrom customers to purchase licensed sports apparel and products for the first time exclusively through Fanatics. Nordstrom will power the front-end digital customer experience, and orders will be fulfilled by Fanatics. Both companies wanted to launch the partnership as soon as possible to ensure it was ready for the holiday shopping season. Through the partnership, Nordstrom will introduce a new product category in the new nordstrom.com Sports Fan Shop. Using its vertical commerce business model and agile supply chain, Fanatics will manufacture championship products and other timely goods that are created on demand. Nordstrom will feature products from leagues including the NFL, NBA, NCAA and MLB.

The Global Organic Textile Standard has appointed Travis Wells as GOTS Protection Officer North America. The newly created position will see Wells identifying and advising companies that are making unsubstantiated claims regarding GOTS signage. A GOTS claim on a product guarantees that every step in the post-harvest process is organic and bans the use of GMOs, hazardous chemicals and child labor. GOTS was developed by leading international standard setters, including the Organic Trade Association in the U.S., the Japan Organic Cotton Association, the International Association Natural Textile Industry from Germany and the Soil Association in the United Kingdom to define requirements that ensure organic textiles.

Responsible Sourcing Network, the former human-rights arm of As You Sow, has launched as its own independent nonprofit organization. The change comes after 12 years of leading labor rights and the elimination of slavery in supply-chain initiatives for As You Sow. RSN’s board of directors voted to make Patricia Jurewicz, former vice president at As You Sow, the CEO of RSN. “RSN is committed to unifying stakeholders to identify, prevent and mitigate abuses of human rights and forced labor,” said Jurewicz. “Activating RSN as an independent organization will allow us to pursue an enhanced theory of change. Building multi-stakeholder groups with corporations, RSN aims to leverage capacity for human-rights due diligence at multiple tiers of the production process.”

Lanvin Group has officially unveiled its new brand identity. The luxury fashion group previously operated under the name Fosun Fashion Group. The new brand identity includes a modernized logo and website that gives Lanvin Group a fresh look as it aims to be an innovator in the global luxury market. Lanvin Group’s portfolio of prestigious heritage brands includes the French couture house Lanvin, the Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi, the Austrian skinwear brand Wolford, the iconic American womenswear brand St. John Knits and the Italian menswear brand Caruso. “Lanvin has always been synonymous with luxury fashion. This new identity speaks to our strong belief in authenticity, creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and inclusivity on a shared platform,” said Joann Cheng, chairman of Lanvin Group.