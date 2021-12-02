RETAIL Retailers Bounce Back Post-COVID

Despite the pandemic ravaging many businesses and forcing closures, retailers are beginning to bounce back and thrive in the post-COVID-19 climate.

According to the website “The Daily on Retail,” U.S.-based retailers have announced roughly 5,725 store openings through Q3 of 2021. The number of openings nearly doubles the announcements of store closures in the same time period, showing retailers are rebounding strongly after a tough financial year.

Vuori continued its expansion and opened multiple new locations in Southern California, including within the Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach, Calif., and in Venice Beach, Calif. The brand has seen huge growth in its e-commerce but continues to remain confident in bricks-and-mortar retail. The company currently has more than 10 retail stores and has plans to open more in La Jolla, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; Berkeley, Calif.; and Cherry Creek in Denver.

Southern California jewelry brand gorjana opened a new store at the open-air Manhattan Village, which brought in a host of new tenants as part of a $250 million redevelopment. Nine other retailers and restaurants have opened this year as part of the renovation, including Faherty, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, SunLife Organics, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt, Smashburger, Silverlake Ramen, BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku.