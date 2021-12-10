SUSTAINABILITY | TECHNOLOGY Cerqular Secures Early-Stage Investment to Launch Sustainable Commerce Platform

Cerqular, the quickly growing e-commerce platform with a focus on sustainable and ethical brands, has announced the successful close of its pre-seed round of financing.

The company provides a first-of-its-kind marketplace platform for end-to-end sustainable products with over 48,000 curated items in categories including home, apparel, kids, pets, beauty and body, vintage, and gender-neutral items. Over 80 percent of the brands working with Cerqular are women owned. Cerqular has a mission of a net-zero carbon footprint and has partnered with Sendle, America's first 100 percent carbon-neutral shipping service.

“Navigating a greenwashed world can be challenging. Shopping for sustainable products should be quick, simple, rewarding and secure. Cerqular was created to remove the guesswork and provide consumers with a simple and affordable way to live a more eco-conscious life,” said David Friedrichs, CEO of Cerqular. “You can shop with ease knowing Cerqular is your one-stop shop for the best ethical, accessible and certified sustainable goods from A to Z. Every purchase from the user-friendly platform is a step toward making sustainable living more mainstream.”

The pre-seed round was led by Green Space Investments, a tech-enabled, sustainability-focused fund, and several angel investors. Cerqular will use the funding to continue its seller growth with platform upgrades. The company has opened its next round of financing to continue to fuel its accelerated growth and continue to make an impact in the global sustainable-goods market.