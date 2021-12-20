DENIM Silver Jeans Announces All-New Infinite Fit Jean

Winnipeg-based Silver Jeans Co. has announced the launch of a line of high-tech jeans that can fit up to four waist sizes.

The Infinite Fit jeans feature a fabric with over 90 percent elasticity that expand and contract to adapt to various shapes of women’s bodies. The jeans also feature recovery and retention properties that enhance shape without the running the risk of stretching out. The jeans come in four different sizes: size small is suited for size 24 to 27, medium fits sizes 28 to 31, large sizes fit 32 through 35, and extra large fits sizes 36 to 39.

"Creating Infinite Fit was a very cool process for us. We used what we learned from the past 30 years and combined that with new technologies available today to create a jean that is as comfortable as it is fashionable," said Michael Silver, Silver Jeans Co. chief executive officer. "At the same time, we simplified the buying process with a jean that comes in only four sizes, yet fits everybody's size and shape."

The idea for the Infinite Fit denim came from Vice President of Design, Janice Marks, due to stay-at-home orders implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Infinite Fit also uses a signature eco wash that utilizes less water, chemicals and energy than traditional denim washing and since the jeans are made to fit multiple sizes, they in turn create less waste as wearers can keep the jeans for years without worry of the size changing.

Infinite Fit is available at silverjeans.com and will soon be sold in specialty retailers such as Nordstrom.com and Macy’s.com in the United States, and Mark's and PSEUDIO in Canada. The brand eventually plans to add silhouettes and expand into men’s sizes.