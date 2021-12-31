TRANSPARENCY Applied DNA and Stratum Reservoir (Isotech) to Leverage Isotopic Analysis for Cotton Authenticity

Applied DNA Sciences, the polymerase chain reaction–based DNA manufacturer, and Stratum Reservoir (Isotech) announced they have entered into a memorandum of understanding in which Applied DNA will use Isotech’s isotopic analysis (IA) to confirm cotton genotypes.

The signing of the MoU follows a joint presentation of data by both companies at an American Apparel and Footwear Association event that described the method and findings for the successful determination of Egyptian-cotton fiber and yarn using cotton genomics with affirmation by IA. The combination of IA and Applied DNA’s CertainT platform shows a continuity of data across the entire cotton supply chain, from source to finished goods. The CertainT platform allows for raw materials and products to be tagged with a molecular identifier that can be tracked throughout a global supply chain and used in a variety of industries including textiles, leather, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Both companies will continue to support business-development opportunities for cotton traceability and build a global database of cotton, yarn and fabric samples from known sources to broaden the application of IA.

“Stable isotope analysis is a powerful tool that we have historically used in the oil and gas industry,” said Steven Pelphrey, director of Stratum Reservoir (Isotech). “Through our collaboration with Applied DNA, we can now more broadly apply our proven technology and techniques to the textile industry. This both enhances Applied DNA’s CertainT platform with an additional layer of geographic provenance and delivers an unmatched solution to the marketplace.”