TEXTILES Seaweed Yarn Maker AlgiKnit Launches Innovation Hub in North Carolina

New York–based startup AlgiKnit has announced the opening of its innovation hub in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina.

Founded in 2017, AlgiKnit creates environmentally friendly yarns made from kelp, and the company has been developing new technology to produce yarns on a commercial scale that can be used to create footwear, accessories and apparel products.

In March 2021, the company announced it had raised $2.4 million from investors. The investment was slated to help further the commercialization of AlgiKnit’s kelp-derived yarns. The company was also named a finalist for the Microfiber Innovation Challenge, held by Conservation X Labs, a technology and innovation hub based in Washington, D.C.

“We know consumers need more cost-competitive, environmentally sound materials options that perform as well as conventional materials,” said Aaron Nesser, co-founder and chief technology officer of AlgiKnit. “The yarn we’re producing today has the look and feel of the natural fibers consumers are familiar with plus all the makings of a no-compromise-conscious material.”

AlgiKnit’s new facility will contain the company’s research and development, manufacturing and business-development teams. The Research Triangle area has a history of textile manufacturing and has become a hub for technology companies.

“North Carolina’s Research Triangle area is becoming a hub for big tech and life sciences, and we look forward to collaborating with other companies focused on scientific innovation and disruption,” said Aleksandra Gosiewski, co-founder and chief operations officer of AlgiKnit. “We’re also excited for the opportunity to tap into the deep and diverse pool of talent and knowledge in the area to strengthen our scientific and engineering divisions.”