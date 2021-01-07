NEWS Inside the Industry

Avery Dennison Corp., a Glendale, Calif.–headquartered global materials science and manufacturing company, announced Jan. 4 that it had acquired ACPO, an Oak Harbor, Ohio–headquartered manufacturer of products for the label and flexible-packaging markets, said Mitch Butler, Avery Dennison’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “By adding ACPO’s well-regarded and complementary overlaminate product, we are increasing our product portfolio and adding even more value for our customers,” Butler said.

Monique Lhuillier, a prominent Los Angeles–headquartered fashion house, announced Dec. 29 in an Instagram post that it would stop using fur products by the end of 2021. “This year, we have stopped producing all products using animal fur. We pledge to focus on innovation by using faux fur that is sustainably made and sourced while maintaining a rich and luxurious quality,” the brand announced. After Thanksgiving 2020, the Animal Defense League Southern California group conducted protests at a Monique Lhuillier store in Los Angeles, according to a statement from its ally group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Tommy Hilfiger announced Jan. 6 that it was seeking applications for the third edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. Its third edition will focus on Black, indigenous and people of color, said brand founder and namesake Tommy Hilfiger. “This year, we want to showcase an even more-diverse range of perspectives, ideas and communities by supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. We have a responsibility to drive change across the fashion landscape,” Hilfiger said. Proposals should be submitted to a website run by PVH, Hilfiger’s parent company, at https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/ by the submission deadline of March 8.

Kingpins, a prominent denim trade show, will develop more online shows in addition to in-person shows in 2021. The announcement came in the trade show’s End of Year letter penned by Andrew Olah, the trade show’s founder. Olah wrote that Kingpins would produce physical shows in China, Amsterdam and New York City in fall 2021. It would also produce an online show for the U.S. market in February and a virtual trade show for Amsterdam and Europe in April. “Our online shows should not end once physical shows return. We love the idea of digital information and the challenge to find new and inspiring individuals to share their stories or their products or inventions,” Olah wrote.

Tukatech, a Los Angeles–headquartered fashion-technology company, announced Jan. 4 that it would offer first-time users one free month of any Tukatech software system, as well as complimentary use of the company’s self-paced software-training courses. The offer is part of the company’s shift from software subscriptions to a monthly auto-renewal model. Chris Walia, Tukatech’s chief operations officer, said that his clients prefer cloud-based license subscriptions to physical software keys. “We see new TUKAcad and TUKA3D DE Visualizer subscribers every day. Software subscriptions in the apparel industry will be the norm, even after the pandemic,” he said.