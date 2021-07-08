TEXTILES ISKO, Soorty Team Up for Unique Collaboration

ISKO and Soorty have signed a landmark technology-licensing agreement that partners the two competitors on the production of fabric and garment collections.

“With this partnership, we are paving the way toward the implementation of new best practices that will change the industry forever,” said ISKO Director of Strategic Projects Marco Lucietti. “We truly believe that going beyond the traditional conception of competition can really push change for the better—better service for our customers, better business and a better future.”

ISKO Future Face by Soorty will be the first collaborative effort between the companies. The launch of the collection will be created using ISKO’s innovative Future Face technology and will be produced by Soorty specifically for the U.S. market.

ISKO, a part of Sanko Tekstil, the textile division of the Sanko Group, creates patented technologies while Soorty uses its comprehensive vertically integrated infrastructure to create sustainable denim that’s manufactured at scale and will be used to produce the collections. The collaboration allows for new business opportunities for both companies and allows them to better serve their customers.

The partnership marks a business model that is a first in the industry and could change working practices and increase value for the entire market through new collaborations. ISKO and Soorty are at the forefront of sustainability, inclusivity, technology and education in the industry. The common goals make the partnership a perfect alignment.

“We believe in cooperation over competition. And we believe that this cooperation will unlock immense value for brands and consumers,” said Director of Soorty Enterprises Asad Soorty. “ISKO Future Face by Soorty is a truly game-changing offering that can be used to create an endless array of products, all of which are in high demand in both the pandemic and post-pandemic world. We’re hugely excited by the possibilities this opens up for the market.”