PACSUN ENTERS RESALE PacSun Ventures Into Resell Market With PS Reserve

PacSun is diving into the resell market with its first-ever resale initiative—PS Reserve.

Launched on July 5, PS Reserve is a new category for PacSun and focuses on popular footwear brands such as Jordan, Yeezy, Supreme and Bape. PS Reserve also includes apparel and accessories.

“Footwear is very important to the PacSun customer,” said Richard Cox, vice president of men’s merchandising at PacSun. “Based on that, we know that we need to deliver a compelling footwear assortment in addition to our great apparel offerings. The resell market has really changed the footwear industry, and we had been thinking about how to best participate in that evolution through our own lens in an elevated and authentic way.”

PS Reserve products are part of PacSun’s in-house inventory, which means orders can be fulfilled at a faster rate than services that require a middleman authentication process. This allows for a faster direct-to-consumer experience.

Founder and owner of The Magnolia Park Michael “Miki” Guerra—a veteran in the retail and resell space—will help guide PacSun through reselling and authenticating the various products.

“After making the connection with Miki, knowing our goals and knowing his expertise and the respect that he has in the industry based on all he has done with Mag Park, it felt like the right time to work on launching the project,” Cox said.

In addition to Yeezy Boosts, Air Jordan 1s and Nike Off-Whites, PS Reserve is also currently offering Supreme hoodies, Bape shirts and Anti Social Social Club hoodies. Items range in price from $80 to $975.

“PacSun, in my eyes, has always been the most aligned with the aftermarket consumer,” Guerra said. “We constantly would see an outfit from PacSun and then completed with footwear or accessories from Mag Park. The introduction of PS Reserve will now eliminate the need to go somewhere else to get the complete outfit.”

PS Reserve has also allowed PacSun to cater to the buying habits of environmentally committed Gen Z consumers, for whom purchasing secondhand goods is a rising trend. According to the Piper Sandler “Taking Stock With Teens Survey” Spring 2021 report, these efforts have helped PacSun become the No. 3 apparel brand among teens.