SWIM/SURF Wonder Woman Initiative Honors Women During ‘Back to Eden,’ Miami Swim Week

The Wonder Woman Initiative will curate its new production during Miami Swim Week at the Kimpton Angler’s hotel on July 10. Miami Swim Week—the epicenter of luxury swim and resort wear—will be held in South Beach, Miami, Fla., from July 8-12.

The show will begin with the Wonder Woman Initiative honoring women making a difference in the community. The honorees include Miss Universe 1992 Michelle McLean, Brazilian model and activist Karmel Bortoleti, women's right activist Dr. Sabine Martelly and Kathy Ortiz, founder of non-profit, Sharing Is Caring Foundation.

The Wonder Woman Initiative was founded through Eido Swimwear with “a vision committed to amplifying authentic female voices beyond borders, through the creative visual representations of this notion at our events and projects.” The Wonder Woman Initiative highlights individuals such as female survivors, women in business and less-privileged women.

The runway presentation will follow after with multiple designers and brands showcasing their latest pieces to this year’s theme of “Back to Eden.” The hope is to provide a platform for women-led businesses and to nurture them back to a place of growth, while also giving them visibility and brand wellness.

The designers and brands that will be showing are Eido Swimwear by designer Tayo Ishola with the Back to Eden Collection, Voglia Swimwear by designer Ashley-Victoria Smith with the Spaced Out Collection, Abacaxi Keeni by designer Lana Maduric and designer Jnaba Diallo.

“Back to Eden” will be hosted by model and activist Tico Armand. The show will focus not only on the fashion but the impact of women and four women will be honored with the Eido Wonder Woman Award.