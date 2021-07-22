TRADE SHOWS Art Meets Fashion at Project Miami

During its July 10–12 debut at the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach, Informa Markets Fashion’s Project Miami perfectly showcased fresh approaches to streetwear, contemporary menswear and accessories. Even though this was the first time for Project in Miami, the show brought the cutting-edge fashion atmosphere for which it is known.

Attendees entered the space greeted by an art installation from Champion. Buyers lined up to watch artists Carlo Art and Moon create murals with cans of neon paint, which they then transformed into artistic works on Champion T-shirts.

“What made Project Miami so unique is that brands were connecting with an audience of retailers they might not typically see at our larger Las Vegas or New York events,” said Commercial President of Informa Kelly Helfman.

Chris Pyrate and Friends, a Washington, D.C.–based streetwear brand, was created by renowned graffiti artist Chris Pyrate. The brand’s products, from outerwear to denim, all have a recurring theme of flowers. His poppy-hued color palette included pink, baby blue and orchid.

“[The brand focuses on] unisex styling targeted to cool men and women,” Pyrate said.

Honor the Gift, whose casual-cool, athletic-inspired styles are worn by both genders, showcased its City of Angels collection, which speaks to Los Angeles upbringing of Russell Westbrook, the brand’s creative director and member of the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

“The worn-down washes and cutoff hems paid homage to the swap-meet culture I grew up with,” Westbrook said.

Pima-cotton polos, tees, joggers and hoodies along with baseball hats were on display at the James Bark booth. The Miami brand showed its unisex line featuring its muse—a French bulldog reflected in the company logo, representing founder Rafael Huizi’s best friend.

“He encouraged me during a difficult time when I first left Venezuela under less than good circumstances,” Huizi explained. “He got me through the hard times.”