NEWS Inside the Industry

Hyosung, the world’s largest spandex manufacturer, has released the results of a new Life Cycle Assessment comparing the environmental performance of its 100 percent recycled Creora regen spandex to its virgin Creora spandex. The study, conducted by the third-party certifier Networks Y, a Korean LCA consultancy, concluded that Creora regen spandex reduced carbon dioxide production by approximately 67 percent compared to its Creora spandex in the production of 1 kg. “We know that our Creora regen is unique because we only produce 100 percent recycled content, and our LCA helps quantify why that is important,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung global marketing director of textiles. The study performed a carbon-footprint calculation—the amount of CO 2 emitted over the entire life cycle of a product—of both fibers from pre-manufacturing to the manufacturing stage.

Luxury restoration marketplace The Cobblers has announced its newest partnership, with KOIO, a New York–based brand selling luxury shoes with a modern, stylish design and sustainable Italian craftsmanship. In addition to its work on premium and luxury footwear and handbags, The Cobblers is now providing a front-end portal that seamlessly connects into KOIO’s website and retail spaces, allowing KOIO customers to easily select shoe-repair services. KOIO, a promoter of environmental sustainability that develops footwear products designed and developed to last a lifetime, will now be able to offer sustainably conscious customers a simple solution to repairing and caring for their shoes. The partnership helps ensure a commitment to a brighter and healthier future for the planet while providing long-lasting luxury footwear.

Ruby Ribbon, the social commerce–driven women’s intimates, shapewear and athleisure company, has appointed Leah Cadavona as chief growth officer. Cadavona, who has close to 25 years of results-driven experience in the United States and international markets, will play an integral part in empowering and expanding Ruby Ribbon’s network of stylists. “[Cadavona’s] alignment to our vision of empowering women at scale, together with her channel know-how and collaborative approach, will help fuel Ruby Ribbon’s continued growth into 2022 and beyond,” said Ruby Ribbon Chief Executive Officer Clint McKinlay. “Under Leah’s leadership, Ruby Ribbon’s brand promise will come alive for our stylists as never before.” Previously, Cadavona helped launch new products and programs for Nu Skin, Immunotec, JAFRA and Guthy-Renker. “The future is female, and I look forward to helping drive the growth of this fantastic organization that is committed to women of all shapes, sizes and shades,” Cadavona said.

New York–based Authentic Brands Group, parent company of more than 30 brands including Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand, Forever 21 and Volcom, recently filed a prospectus to go public with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Known for acquiring troubled brands that enter into dangerous financial territory, Authentic Brands’ 2020 revenue was listed as $489 million and its net income as $211 million, according to SEC documents dated July 6, which list the proposed offering at $100 million in Class A common stock.